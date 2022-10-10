Dan Reynolds (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

IMAGINE DRAGONS have released a music video for "I Don't Like Myself," from their album, "Mercury -- Acts 1 & 2," in support of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY. The band has also partnered with CRISIS TEXT LINE and encourages fans to support the organization and their work through fundraisers available across the band's social media platforms.

CRISIS TEXT LINE is a not-for-profit organization providing free, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention throughout the U.S. and PUERTO RICO, in ENGLISH and SPANISH. The organization's services are available 24 hours a day, every day. Those seeking support can text MUSIC to 741741 to reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor in ENGLISH. Text HOLA to 741741 or text to 442-AYUDAME in WHATSAPP for SPANISH.

You can donate here.

Said the band's lead singer DAN REYNOLDS, “I wrote this song at a very low point for me. I struggled quite a bit with self-love over the years. I was in a deep rut of depression and turned to music for refuge. I've since spent many years in therapy working on self-love. I believe therapy is the reason I am still alive today. If it's ever a question of whether or not you should go to therapy. The answer is always yes. Stay alive.”

CRISIS TEXT LINE CEO DENA TRUJILLO added, "We're grateful to join forces with IMAGINE DRAGONS to bring awareness to the growing mental health crisis. Our research shows that music is the most frequently mentioned coping mechanism for young people in emotional distress. 'I Don’t Like Myself' will bring comfort to many, as it embodies the hope and empathy that we all need at different times in our lives. Our volunteer Crisis Counselors are here 24/7 to provide free and confidential support to anyone in need — a crisis to you is a crisis to us.”





« see more Net News