A new musical about chart-topping women in Country music, "SHE BELIEVED SHE COULD," is coming to downtown NASHVILLE's new WOOLWORTH THEATRE, debuting on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. The cast includes rising female singer-songwriters BELLES, JILLIAN DAWN, KAYLIN ROBERSON, LAYNA, MADDIE WALKER, and REGAN STEWART, performing their own original compositions along with well-known Country hits as they tell the stories of Country’s leading ladies while embarking on their own musical journeys.

Creator, director, producer and music industry veteran TODD CASSETTY said the show "focuses on the passion and persistence required to relentlessly pursue a musical dream. And whether it’s the story of a Country music icon who became a household name or a next generation superstar, 'SHE BELIEVED SHE COULD' showcases the magic when that dream becomes a great song and is released to the world. Collectively, the stories and music in our show - as told and sung by some of the most talented women I know -- results in an extraordinary, moving experience that transcends ages and genders.”

CASSETTY, who founded NASHVILLE's long-running "Song Suffragettes" artist collective, added, “As a father of two young daughters and a MUSIC ROW guy who has spent most of his industry career trying to build empowering opportunities for women in music, SHE BELIEVED SHE COULD is the type of uplifting, family-friendly show that inspires us all, reminding us to never give up on that big dream. And as a first-of-its-kind stage production in NASHVILLE, we’re excited to bring a new caliber of live entertainment to MUSIC CITY.”

As previously reported, Country artist. podcast host and former nationally syndicated radio personality CHUCK WICKS is part of the investment group that turned NASHVILLE’s historic WOOLWORTH building into an 850-seat theater (NET NEWS 6/18). The venue was the site of lunch counter sit-ins during the 1960s civil rights movement.

Tickets for "SHE BELIEVED SHE COULD" go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 10a (CT) at AXS.com.





