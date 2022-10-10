Poptopia Lineup Announced

PITBULL, DOVE CAMERON, NICKY YOURE, LAUV, THE DRIVER ERA, JVKE and JAX & HUDDY will appear at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN JOSE's annual POPTOPIA, taking place at the SAP CENTER in SAN JOSE on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd,

The station's afternoon show host ST. JOHN shared the news on-air with listeners and fans yesterday afternoon.

Commented KMVQ PD "JAZZY" JIM ARCHER, “99.7 NOW’s POPTOPIA starring PITBULL is a mix of what’s hot right now and a glimpse into pop music’s next wave of future stars! POPTOPIA is family-friendly and a BAY AREA holiday tradition.”,

Tickets go on-sale SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 10a PT via TICKETMASTER.



Fans can go here for updates, on-sale details, and more information on the concert.

« see more Net News