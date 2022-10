Usher Is 44 (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (10/14) to BENZTOWN RADIO NETWORKS Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES, RCA Head Of Promotion SAM SELOLWANE, former KPKX/PHOENIX PD JOEL GREY, WRKH/MOBILE PD LISA CAGLE, KIOI/SAN FRANCISCO's MARCUS D. NAJERA, consultant STEVE EDWARDS, QUICK RADIO CONSULTING's BOB QUICK, former KZZU/SPOKANE PD CASEY CHRISTOPHER, SALEM/LOS ANGELES RSM BOB HASTINGS, retired iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO RVP CHRIS KAMPMEIER, WCNK-WWUS/KEY WEST, FL OM RYNO, HILL BROADCASTING CEO DANNY HILL, WESTWOOD ONE VP/Affiliate Sales JIM JONES, KZSN/WICHITA’s MICHELLE BUCKLES, KROQ/LOS ANGELES’ MEGAN HOLIDAY, former KSCR-KEHK/EUGENE PD JOSH GEBHART, and to WKKG/BLOOMINGTON-COLUMBUS, IN PD RICK DANIELS.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (10/15), ASK JIMMYCARTER's and ALL ACCESS contributor JIMMY CARTER, AUDACY Pres./Sports MIKE DEE, BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE, BMLG’s MICHELLE KAMMERER, WORKHOUSE MEDIA/ICM PARTNERS CEO PAUL B. ANDERSON, TALK RADIO NETWORKS' KIPPER MCGEE, former VIRGIN JORDAN ROSENBLATT, MUSICFREAK Pres. CRAIG COBURN, SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY’s MICHELLE SANTOSUOSSO, WAJZ/ALBANY's RON “SUGAR BEAR” WILLIAMS, WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH APD/MD AMY NAVARRO, VALORY MUSIC CO’s ADAM BURNES, WKEE/HUNTINGTON, WV News Dir. BILL CORNWELL, WBTZ/BURLINGTON, VT APD/MD KEVIN MAYS, former WXTU/PHILADELPHIA APD CHARLIE MAXX, WLLD/TAMPA’s BRION O’BRION, former WVIM/MEMPHIS' TONY MAGOO, KHSL/CHICO PD SCOTT MICHAELS, SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC Marketing Dir. CHRIS MILLER, WBWZ-WPKF/POUGHKEEPSIE PD SAMMY SUAREZ, GIGGELICIOUS PRODUCTIONS' HEIDI SELEXA, WMEE-WQHK/FORT WAYNE OM/PD JIMMY KNIGHT, KWSV/SIMI VALLEY, CA’s and THE ASHLEY & BRAD SHOW’s ASHLEY PAIGE, WMYB/MYRTLE BEACH PD ZACK WILLIAMS, WBGG/MIAMI PD ROSS MACLEOD, WOZZ/WAUSAU, WI Brand Mgr. RYAN FANTOZZI, TOWNSQUARE/MISSOULA, MT OM CHRIS WOLFE, and KWFI-KWFO/IDAHO FALLS PD DON JARRETT.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (10/16), STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS, TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS host EVAN PAUL, THE BEGGAR’S GROUP Dir./Radio Promotion ELLENA OSIS, former WJHT/JOHNSTOWN PD MITCH EDWARDS, WGBF-WNTA/ROCKFORD's JENNA WEST, WSOL-WJBT/JACKSONVILLE GSM APRIL JOHNSON, ALAN SPECTOR'S COMEDY NEWS NETWORK Pres. ALAN SPECTOR, KAFE/BELLINGHAM’s DAVE WALKER, WRSA/HUNTSVILLE’s JOHN MALONE, MUZIK 51's PAUL BARRETTE, WWHT/SYRACUSE APD/MD JEFF WISE, MUSIC CHOICE POP HITS, AC, and Country PD TIFFANY SINDER-MCPHERSON, former KVIL/DALLAS’ TANNER KLOVEN, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP CEO DARRELL CALTON, WLEV/ALLENTOWN’s KEVIN CROCKETT, former WGRD/GRAND RAPIDS’ JOHNNIE WALKER, former KBLX/SAN FRANCISCO’s STERLING JAMES, iHEARTMEDIA/FREDERICK, MD Market Mgr. PHYLISS BETSON, INTEGR8 RESEARCH VP/Operations BECKY POHOTSKY, and KSTP/MINNEAPOLIS Asst. Brand Mgr. and Content Dir. TRICIA JENKINS.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (10/17), WHTZ/NEW YORK PD MARK MEDINA, EPIC RECORDS’ CHRISTINE CHIAPPETTA, KPMZ-KSCS/DALLAS Pres./GM VICTOR SANSONE, former DESCENDANT RECORDS VP A&R/Artist Development JAY HARREN, KILO-KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS VP/GM JASON JANC, PINNACLE MEDIA WORLDWIDE's MAX DUGAN, BRAINSTORM MEDIA's RANDY MILLER, REALNETWORKS’ JOSH NEWMAN, WNZR/VERNON, OH Dr./Broadcasting JOE RINEHART, WECK/BUFFALO's HARV MOORE, EARBUTTER VP/Operations & Strategy JAQUAY BANGS, former KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO’s RONN OWENS, WIIL/CHICAGO’s STINO CIRIGLIANO, and to KQMV/SEATTLE’s JEFF DUBOW.

