Now With BetRivers

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE's BETRIVERS sports book has added another sports radio personality to its roster of brand ambassadors, SIRIUSXM CANADA and podcast host BOB MCCOWN. The deal will see "THE BOB MCCOWN PODCAST" join the BETRIVERS NETWORK, MCCOWN and co-host JOHN SHANNON making appearances at meet-and-greets, and MCCOWN appearing in ad campaigns and commercials in ONTARIO.

"If there's one thing I've learned through my career, it's that sports fans want to go beyond surface level game calls and get into what's really driving their favorite players," said MCCOWN. "I'm thrilled to team up with an industry leader like BETRIVERS and work with them on delivering the insights and stories Canadians really want to hear."

"We've been hard at work since our entry into the ONTARIO market to build a best-in-class team of brand ambassadors," said RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE CEO RICHARD SCHWARTZ. "BOB's unmistakable voice and brand of top-tier commentary are instantly recognizable to any Canadian sports fan, and we're incredibly lucky to have him join our growing roster of sports personalities."

