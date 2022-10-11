New Show

A new NBA podcast from JAM STREET MEDIA is hosted by a 15 year old basketball prodigy and will feature interviews with some of the game’s biggest names. SLOANE WEINSTEIN is the host of “SLOANE KNOWS,” a biweekly podcast produced by JAM STREET’s MATTY STAUDT with social production by CONTENT CAPITAL, and guests will include the BOSTON CELTICS’ BLAKE GRIFFIN, current free agent DWIGHT HOWARD, and former NBA players RICHARD JEFFERSON and BARON DAVIS.

“We want fans not only to see podcast clips from each episode but also get exclusive content like TIKTOK trends and behind-the-scenes moments with SLOANE and the guests,” said CONTENT CAPITAL GROUP owner KARIN KILDOW, social and digital strategist, part-owner of the NWSL's ANGEL CITY F.C., and sister to skiier LINDSAY VONN. “It's clear that SLOANE has so much on-air talent and an unbelievable amount of knowledge about the NBA. SLOANE adds a fresh, young perspective to NBA interviews that spotlights the player's personalities in a new way."

“I have been working with talent for a long time and SLOANE is by far one of the most naturally talented people I have gotten to work with,” said STAUDT. “She’s got a way of making the guests and everyone in the room feel good… and she knows her stuff!”

