MEADOWLARK MEDIA's latest project is a multi-part documentary and audio series using athletes' stories to look at larger societal issues. "SPORTS EXPLAINS THE WORLD," coming in early 2023, will include 30 documentaries co-produced by FIRELIGHT FILMS and 45 podcast episodes co-produced with CAMPSIDE.

MEADOWLARK Executive Editor GARY HOENIG is overseeing the series, with director SMRITI KESHARI joining as Exec. Producer of the video series and former THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE producer BRADLEY CAMPBELL on board as Exec. Producer for the podcast episodes, which will include stories like why WILT CHAMBERLAIN's place in the basketball pantheon has been overlooked, the collapse of CURT SCHILLING's video game company, and a high school soccer team composed of 23 players from 18 countries.

HOENIG said, “With a canvas this broad and colleagues this talented, it’s a pleasure just to share ideas every day, We’re confident we can deliver a menu of content that animates the sports we love while illuminating the world we live in.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MEADOWLARK on such a unique project,” said FIRELIGHT FILMS Founder STANLEY NELSON. “Throughout modern history we continue to see the power that great sports narratives have over the public and how these stories can affect impactful change within societies.”

“Our hope with these narratives is to reach not just diehard sports fans, but listeners who simply love a great tale, well told,” said CAMPSIDE Exec. Producer MATTHEW SHAER. “Our focus in every episode will be on the universal themes that make these stories so special.”

MEADOWLARK MEDIA is the content company founded by DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER in 2021.

