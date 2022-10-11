-
Country Artist Hailey Whitters Weds Producer Jake Gear
by Phyllis Stark
October 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist HAILEY WHITTERS, who revealed on social media this week that she wed producer JAKE GEAR on OCTOBER 1st, writing, "Said yes to forever in a field somewhere."
In another INSTAGRAM post, she's pictured doing a "keg stand" in her wedding dress, which is falling down to reveal underwear that reads "Mrs. Gear." Fellow songwriter/artist NICOLLE GALYON commented, "All other brides will always live in your shadow. This was the most iconic thing I've ever seen at a wedding." MIDLAND's CAMERON DUDDY simply commented, "Icon."
In his own social media post, GEAR shared a gallery of wedding photos, and wrote, "Best day of my life 10.1.2022."