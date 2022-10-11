Whitters (Photo: Harper Smith)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist HAILEY WHITTERS, who revealed on social media this week that she wed producer JAKE GEAR on OCTOBER 1st, writing, "Said yes to forever in a field somewhere."

In another INSTAGRAM post, she's pictured doing a "keg stand" in her wedding dress, which is falling down to reveal underwear that reads "Mrs. Gear." Fellow songwriter/artist NICOLLE GALYON commented, "All other brides will always live in your shadow. This was the most iconic thing I've ever seen at a wedding." MIDLAND's CAMERON DUDDY simply commented, "Icon."

In his own social media post, GEAR shared a gallery of wedding photos, and wrote, "Best day of my life 10.1.2022."

