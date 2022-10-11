Debuts Today

Musican and actress ALANA HAIM and her best friend, musician and screenwriter SASHA SPIELBERG (daughter of STEVEN SPIELBERG and KATE CAPSHAW), are co-hosting a new podcast for CADENCE13. "FREE PERIOD" debuts TODAY (10/11) and will feature guests like RASHIDA JONES, comedian KATE BERLANT, SPIELBERG's half-sister JESSICA CAPSHAW, and HAIM's sisters and bandmates ESTE and DANIELLE HAIM discussing their awkward pre-teen years.

In a joint statement, SPIELBERG (a/k/a BUZZY LEE) and HAIM (who garnered acclaim for her acting in "LICORICE PIZZA") said, “We’re best friends who bonded over our super cringy childhood experiences and now, with ‘FREE PERIOD,’ we’re excited to share our diary entries and our personal and intimate conversations with the world. We look forward to laughing with our friends, family and guests in reflecting on our most embarrassing and formative years, and we’re thrilled to be on this nostalgic journey with CADENCE13.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with SASHA and ALANA, whose talent, wit, candor, and longtime friendship make ‘FREE PERIOD’ relatable and fun,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We welcome them to the CADENCE13 family, and look forward to the great things they’ll do in this space.”

