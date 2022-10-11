blink-182 (Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland)

blink-182 has announced a worldwide tour with U.S. dates beginning MAY 6, 2023 in MINNEAPOLIS. The LIVE NATION-produced tour has MARK HOPPUS, TOM DELONGE and TRAVIS BARKER reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. The band will also release its long anticipated new single "Edging" this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th via COLUMBIA.

The tour includes the band's first-ever performances in LATIN AMERICA, starting with IMPERIAL GNP in TIJUANA on MARCH 11, 2023, with stops in NORTH AMERICA (including the 2023 edition of the WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS), EUROPE, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND from MARCH 2023 through FEBRUARY 2024.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting next MONDAY, OCTOBER 17th at 10a local time. Find the tour dates here.

