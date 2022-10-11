Airing On October 21st

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's second round of performers scheduled for the 53nd Annual GMA DOVE AWARDS has been announced, with ANNE WILSON, BLESSING OFFOR, BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, DOE, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, SOCIAL CLUB MISFITS, STEVEN MALCOLM, STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, TOBYMAC, and a special Southern Gospel tribute featuring KAREN PECK of KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER, HIGH ROAD and KIM HOPPER of THE HOPPERS added to the show.



Presenters for the night include BART MILLARD, former PITTSBURGH STEELERS quarterback BEN ROETHLISBERGER, CECE WINANS, and DAVID & TAMELA MANN. The show will air on TBN OCTOBER 21st at 8p and 10p (ET) with an encore presentation on OCTOBER 28th, also at 8p and 10p, simulcast on SIRIUSXM THE MESSAGE.

See the full list of performers and presenters here.

