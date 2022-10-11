Charges Dropped Against Adnan Syed

In the wake of the overturning by a BALTIMORE judge of the murder conviction of ADNAN SYED, whose case was the subject of the first season of the podcast "SERIAL" (NET NEWS 9/20), prosecutors have dropped charges against SYED, who spent 23 years in prison until last month's ruling. THE NEW YORK TIMES reports that a spokesperson for the BALTIMORE state attorney's office, EMILY WITTY, emailed TODAY that the case has been dropped.

When SYED's conviction for the murder of HAE MIN LEE was overturned by BALTIMORE Circuit Judge MELISSA PHINN, the judge ordered SYED to home detention while prosecutors had 30 days to decide whether to retry him. SYED had been in prison since 2000 for the murder of his former girlfriend, but "SERIAL" and the "UNDISCLOSED" podcast co-hosted by SYED family friend RABIA CHAUDRY raised doubts about the cell phone tower expert testimony that placed SYED, then 17, in a park where LEE's body was found. A mistrial in 1999 was followed by a conviction in a second jury trial the following year.

