High Times In The Hudson Valley

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY announces CANNASTOCK, what the station describes as the first ever cannabis consumer-friendly festival, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at THE COLONY outdoor beer garden in WOODSTOCK, NY.

The 21+ event will feature local exhibitors, panels from local experts, live reggae music from ROYAL KHAOZ and live DJ sets from MAZ GLAZER FEDERATION SOUND.

Go here to find out more about the event or to purchase tickets.

