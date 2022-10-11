2023 Lineup Announced

LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE, LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA and LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL have revealed the lineups for the 2023 editions, revealing a bill featuring headliners DRAKE, BILLIE EILISH, BLINK-182, TAME IMPALA, ROSALÍA and LIL NAS X. The lineups also include JANE’S ADDICTION, THE 1975, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, JAMIE XX, KALI UCHIS, TOVE LO, PURPLE DISCO MACHINE, ALISON WONDERLAND, WALLOWS, MELANIE MARTINEZ, CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, DOMINIC FIKE, OMAR APOLLO, MODEST MOUSE, and many more.

The eleventh edition of LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE will take place MARCH 17-19th, at PARQUE BICENTENARIO DE CERRILLOS. The eighth edition of LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA will takes place on MARCH 17-19th at HIPPODROMO DE SAN ISIDRO IN BUENOS AIRES. And the tenth edition of LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL takes place MARCH 24-26th at AUTÓDROMO DE INTERLAGOS IN SÃO PAULO.

Tickets are on sale now.

