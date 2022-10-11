Rowe

NPR Programming and Member Partnership consultant and veteran media executive JEFF ROWE is joining SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and LAist as VP/Programming, effective OCTOBER 17th. ROWE has worked at AOL, JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS, TRIBUNE MEDIA, NBC, and VH1 and co-founded OKANJO and ZAP2IT.

SCPR Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER said, “As we reach more audiences, we need to rethink the way we program across multiple platforms. JEFF brings an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset. These are critical skills that will be a huge asset.”

