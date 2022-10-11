Lostboy

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK has signed songwriter, producer and artist LOSTBOY to a worldwide publishing deal. As the creative force behind TIESTO’s platinum-selling and highest charting US single “The Motto” with AVA MAX, as well as UK breakout artist TOM GRENNAN’s top ten hit “Little Bit of Love,” UK-based PETE RYCROFT (aka LOSTBOY), has become one of the most globally in-demand songwriter/producers across Pop, Dance and Electronic.

With over 1 billion combined catalogue streams, LOSTBOY has achieved a streak of international hits over the last two years, including GRIFF’s “Black Hole,” “Good Thing” by ZEDD and KEHLANI, “Sacrifice” by BEBE REXHA and “Unbelievable” by WHY DON’T WE. His latest hit “The Motto” recently achieved the No. 1 spot on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and has garnered over 440 million streams on SPOTIFY alone. Thanks to his recent achievements, LOSTBOY has been nominated for both Producer of the Year and Song of the Year (for TOM GRENNAN’s “Remind Me”) at MBW’s 2022 A&R Awards.

LOSTBOY said, “I’m so happy to be part of the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING roster – the support from the whole team over the last couple of months has been amazing. A massive thank you to SMP’s US and UK teams for making me feel so welcome. This next chapter looks so exciting thanks to you all.”

Sr. A&R Manager, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK SAUL FITTON said, “I have had the privilege of working with PETE throughout my career, and he is without a doubt one of the world’s most exciting songwriters. I'm thrilled to reunite with him and welcome him to SMP – we are all delighted to be a part of his next chapter, and I feel like we’re only just getting started.”

SVP Creative, US, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING AMANDA HILL added, “LOSTBOY is an incredibly talented producer with so much versatility – all of us at SMP are so pleased to be working with him and we look forward to taking his creativity to new heights in this exciting phase of his career."

« see more Net News