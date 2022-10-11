Beneficiaries Announced

ACM LIFTING LIVES®, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, announced the 2022-2023 grant cycle beneficiaries TODAY (10/11). They are: ABILITIES FIRST, INC.; THE DEE DEE JACKSON FOUNDATION; GILDA’S CLUB MIDDLE TENNESSEE; LAWRENCE HALL; MELODIC CARING PROJECT; MUSICIANS ON CALL; OPERATION SONG; RESOUNDING JOY, INC.; and SONGS FOR SOUND, INC.

Launched in MAY tied to MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH, this funding cycle and allocation of grants continues ACM LIFTING LIVES’ history of supporting diverse and dynamically impactful organizations providing music therapy programs, shining a national spotlight on their work, and harnessing the healing power of music.

ACM LIFTING LIVES is able to provide this funding to organizations that share a similar mission and strive to improve lives through the power of music thanks to partnerships with artists and support from GIBSON GIVES and COUNTRY THUNDER.

ACM LIFTING LIVES Exec. Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ said, "We are honored to announce our newest grant recipients, compromised of organizations that will continue doing essential work and making an impact on so many people nationwide. We are grateful to the Country music community for supporting ACM LIFTING LIVES and making it possible for us to contribute to these worthy groups and support their meaningful work."

