SIRIUSXM is opening a new broadcast studio center in MIAMI BEACH at STARWOOD CAPITAL's new headquarters. The new complex, joining the company's facilities in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, WASHINGTON, and NASHVILLE, will open in 2023 and will be used by SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, and STITCHER. The announcement was previewed with an interview by DAVID WEBB of MIAMI Mayor FRANCIS SUAREZ and a tour of the new facility for students from the SLAM charter school co-founded by PITBULL.

“We are excited to open our new SIRIUSXM MIAMI broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a multicultural and entertainment-rich city,” said Pres./Chief Content Oficer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Our MIAMI facility will feature a world-class performance space for our special events, such as our Small Stage Series, and its artist-first recording studios will be a destination for both major stars and emerging personalities to connect with listeners.”

