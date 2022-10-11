Gone Private

The sale of NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC to private equity firms EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL CORP. and BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. for about $16 billion including assumption of debt has closed. NIELSEN shareholders will get $28 per share, and the company will be removed from the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE as of TOMORROW (10/12).

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone for NIELSEN. We are excited for a bright future as a private company," said CEO DAVID KENNY. "This transaction provides significant value to our shareholders and provides the best conditions to execute on our NIELSEN ONE strategy."

"NIELSEN is a leader in the media industry," said ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT GROUP/EVERGREEN Senior Portfolio Manager MARC STEINBERG and Senior Managing Director ISAAC KIM in a joint statement. "NIELSEN created the blueprint for audience measurement, and we believe it is in the best position to be the leader in measurement for the streaming era and to continue to provide value for the new media ecosystem."

"NIELSEN is a trusted service provider to its customers," added BROOKFIELD Managing Partner DAVE GREGORY. "We look forward to supporting the company's growth as it continues to lay the groundwork for the future of media."

