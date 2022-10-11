Honoring Shannon & Duran

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS announced it will recognize SCOTT SHANNON and ELVIS DURAN with the NAB SHOW NEW YORK IMPACT AWARD, honoring their impact and influence on the industry during a ceremony at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 20th.

DURAN is the host of the syndicated ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW, distributed by PREMIERE NETWORKS, and hosts the show from the flagship iHEARTMEDIA Top-40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. DURAN is a member of the NAB BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME and has a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

SHANNON is the host of the two nationally syndicated shows, AMERICA’S GREATEST HITS & TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL, and hosts “SHANNON IN THE MORNING” on AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS/NEW YORK, and recognized for creating the “Morning Zoo” show format. SHANNON is a member of the NAB BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME and MARCONI AWARD winner.

NAB EVP of Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP said, “We are honored to present this year’s Impact Award to ELVIS DURAN and SCOTT SHANNON, two phenomenal radio broadcasters who not only shaped our industry but have entertained millions of listeners in NEW YORK and across the country. NAB is thrilled to celebrate ELVIS and SCOTT’s tremendous influence as the broadcast, media and entertainment industry gathers at NAB SHOW NEW YORK this month.”

« see more Net News