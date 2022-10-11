Opry NextStage

THE GRAND OLE OPRY has announced ARISTA NASHVILLE’s NATE SMITH as the latest and final member of its "NEXTSTAGE" artist discovery program for this year.

The second annual "OPRY NextStage Live In Concert" is set for NOVEMBER 20th at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE. Joining SMITH onstage will be BRELAND, RESTLESS ROAD, ELVIE SHANE and CONNER SMITH, along with special appearances from "NEXTSTAGE" alumni HAILEY WHITTERS and event host PRISCILLA BLOCK.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the OPRY’s 'NEXTSTAGE' artist for NOVEMBER," said SMITH. "They have spotlighted so many artists that I admire, and I can’t wait to share a stage with them next month. There’s nothing like the GRAND OLE OPRY, and it means the world to me to have their support.”

OPRY "NEXTSTAGE" partners throughout the year with OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP to invest in live performances from new and up-and-coming artists across all OPRY platforms.

« see more Net News