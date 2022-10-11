-
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown Among Performers For 2022 'CMT Artists Of the Year'
by Charese Frugé
October 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CMT has announced its lineup of performers and presenters for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration, happening at NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, taping TOMORROW (10/12) and premiering FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8p (CT) on CMT (NET NEWS 9/21).
Honorees ALAN JACKSON, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN and LAINEY WILSON are set to perform. CIARA and WALKER HAYES will team up for a world-premiere collaboration, and RILEY GREEN will honor LUKE COMBS with a performance. CHRIS STAPLETON, DALE EARNHARDT, JR., DAN + SHAY, DUSTIN LYNCH, GARY LEVOX, KELSEA BALLERINI, "Yellowstone" actor KELSEY ASBILLE and SHANE McANALLY will join as presenters.
Click here for more information on the special.