Performers & Presenters Announced

CMT has announced its lineup of performers and presenters for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration, happening at NASHVILLE’s SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, taping TOMORROW (10/12) and premiering FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8p (CT) on CMT (NET NEWS 9/21).

Honorees ALAN JACKSON, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KANE BROWN and LAINEY WILSON are set to perform. CIARA and WALKER HAYES will team up for a world-premiere collaboration, and RILEY GREEN will honor LUKE COMBS with a performance. CHRIS STAPLETON, DALE EARNHARDT, JR., DAN + SHAY, DUSTIN LYNCH, GARY LEVOX, KELSEA BALLERINI, "Yellowstone" actor KELSEY ASBILLE and SHANE McANALLY will join as presenters.

