Jameson

A KENTUCKY state panel is accusing a state court judge of pressuring MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WKMS/MURRAY, KY not to run a story about him walking around his courthouse in his underwear.

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFPL/LOUISVILLE reports that 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge JAMES T. (JAMIE) JAMESON is being accused by the KENTUCKY JUDICIAL CONDUCT COMMISSION of calling then-WKMS Station Manager CHAD LAMPE to complain about a reporter filing a request to obtain video footage that may have shown JAMESON in the courthouse in his underwear, and allegedly told LAMPE that he had spoken to MURRAY STATE's president and asked for confirmation that the story would not run. After the records request was denied by the court, the station did not run the story, with News Dir. DEREK OPERLE determining that the story did not rise to the level of a news story, saying "it was not a thing that the public needed to be aware of," although he told WFPL that the latest charges against JAMESON has him concerned that the judge attempted to influence management to not cover the story.

The Commission said that JAMESON violated its codes of conduct; JAMESON is under suspension for unrelated misconduct allegations involving pressuring a lawyer who practices before him to support his re-election campaign.

« back to Net News