Featured Guest For CRS 2023

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist and eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year KENNY CHESNEY will be the featured guest for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2023's "The Artist Interview." In a Q&A session presented by BMI, CHESNEY will speak about his career and give details about what’s on the horizon for him. The discussion will take place during CRS 2023, set for MARCH 13-15 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL (NET NEWS 8/25).

CHESNEY last appeared at CRS in 2020, when he received the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Artist Humanitarian Award, honoring him for his exceptional humanitarian efforts exhibited during his career.

Said CHESNEY, “Music is such an important piece of people’s lives. I believe music is medicine. It changes lives, makes a difference and is there every step of the way. I can’t wait to dig in and talk about all these songs, all these moments and the journey to how we got there.”

CRB/CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS commented, “We’re thrilled to have KENNY join us at CRS ‘23 in MARCH. There’s so much to talk about. He’s been an important and consistently relevant artist for three decades, entertaining millions of fans with a dynamic show that brings his massive catalog of hits to life one stadium at a time. Only a very few artists -- from any genre -- can claim this achievement, and KENNY CHESNEY lives in that rare air.”

Registration for CRS 2023 is open.

