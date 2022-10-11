CYNDI LAUPER has launched the "Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights" Fund, formed to financially support women's issues in an inclusive way. The fund is a donor-advised fund housed at the TIDES FOUNDATION. Through the partnership, the first year’s grants will primarily be given to organizations that are ensuring access to abortion and reproductive health services. LAUPER is launching the fund in response to the overturning of ROE V. WADE and represents the next step as a long-standing advocate for abortion rights, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The recent marches for reproductive freedom inspired LAUPER to re-release a limited edition “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights” t-shirt, with net proceeds going to the fund. CYNDI designed the t-shirt with the support of her friend LISA GLINES and is available through BONFIRE here. LAUPER first released a version of this t-shirt in 2017 when the message of “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights” was used widely on signs at the WOMEN’S MARCH, which raised over $250,000 for PLANNED PARENTHOOD and TRUE COLORS UNITED.

LAUPER said about the fund, “I never thought I would see the day that a fundamental civil right for half of the population would be taken away in this country. We must push back, which is why I am launching the 'Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights' Fund at the TIDES FOUNDATION. It is more important than ever that organizations advancing women’s rights and outreach programs ensuring access to safe and legal abortion, reproductive health, and prenatal care have the financial resources they need to do their life-saving work. We will do all we can to support them, starting with funds raised from the new 'Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights' t-shirt I am releasing today. I believe in the UNITED STATES and I believe that we will not only regain the right to choose, but one day actually secure full equality."

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News