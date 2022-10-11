JimBo

WESTWOOD ONE has formally announced what ALL ACCESS reported MONDAY (NET NEWS 10/10) and has issued a press release confirming that JIM BOHANNON is stepping down from “THE JIM BOHANNON SHOW” on FRIDAY (10/14), with WESTWOOD ONE "THE MARK LEVIN SHOW" associate producer and AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA weekend host RICH VALDES taking over the 10p-1a (ET) weeknight time slot starting next MONDAY (10/17).

In the release, BOHANNON said, “It’s been a great 40 years with WESTWOOD ONE, with the last 30 as host of the ‘JIM BOHANNON SHOW.’ I’ve enjoyed every minute of our daily nighttime town hall with my guests, callers, and all of AMERICA.”

WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES said, "We celebrate JIM’s long radio history and all his achievements, including his induction into the NAB BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME, the FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD from the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION, the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from TALKERS magazine, and his inductions into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME. JIM has been an invaluable member of our WESTWOOD ONE family over these many years. He is truly an industry legend.

“We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing the best programming to our affiliates and listeners.”

