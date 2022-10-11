New Slogan

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has rebranded Country KIYK/KCIN/ST. GEORGE/CEDAR CITY, UT as "CAT COUNTRY 107.3/94.9," a change from the previous slogan "NEW COUNTRY." The stations were acquired from CHERRY CREEK MEDIA in MARCH (NET NEWS 03/24/22).

DJ TISCHNER and AARONEE ALLEN remain in mornings, with OM/PD JEFF COCHRAN holding down middays and CHRIS CRUISE in afternoons and the syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" at night.

