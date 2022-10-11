Tribute For Laboe

BENZTOWN has put together two radio specials honoring the life and career of ART LABOE, who passed away on OCTOBER 7th at age 97. Hosted by Sunday Night Slow Jams’ R DUB!, a longtime friend and colleague of LABOE, a two-hour special is available free to stations for airing, and a four-hour special is available free to stations for SUNDAY broadcast.

R DUB! Said, "ART was more than a DJ - he was 100% ‘family’ to all of his listeners. He was like the favorite uncle, grandfather, or Godfather you'd love to see every SUNDAY at family dinner. It's going to be tough not getting together with him every week. He was an incredible inspiration to me and to so many others who loved and admired him and learned so much from him.”

For information, contact MARK WILSON, VP/Affiliate Relations for Sunday Night Slow Jams here.

