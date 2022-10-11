Kerr in 1956 (Photo: Walden S. Fabry, courtesy Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Country and Pop singer ANITA KERR died YESTERDAY (10/10) at the age of 94, according to THE NEW YORK TIMES, which described her as a "prolific session singer and arranger who was an architect of the sumptuous NASHVILLE Sound." The death was confirmed by her daughter, KELLEY KERR.

As the leader of background vocal group THE ANITA KERR singers, she performed on scores of hits recorded in the 1950s and 1960s, writing and conducting arrangements for her sought-after group. They included songs made famous by RED FOLEY, EDDY ARNOLD, HANK SNOW, BOBBY HELMS, BRENDA LEE, BURL IVES, and ROY ORBISON. The group landed a recording contract of its own in 1961 with RCA VICTOR, releasing several albums of what the TIMES calls "easy listening music" and, later, contemporary Pop.

She also wrote and recorded jingles for several AM radio stations, including WMCA/NEW YORK and WLS/CHICAGO, and worked on several radio shows.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said KERR "helped NASHVILLE achieve world-class stature as a music center through her roles as a gifted arranger, producer and leader of the lush vocal quartet the ANITA KERR SINGERS. At a time when women rarely led recording sessions, she worked alongside key producers CHET ATKINS and OWEN BRADLEY, and was intimately involved in shaping the hits of EDDEY ARNOLD, SKEETER DAVIS, BRENDA LEE, JIM REEVES and many more that gave the world the enormously popular NASHVILLE Sound. Her voice and her creativity expanded the artistic and commercial possibilities for Country music."

