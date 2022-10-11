Endorsed By "Corn Kid" Tariq

HOOSIER AM/FM HAC WXXC (STAR 106.9)/MARION-MUNCIE, IN welcomes STACY SCOTT as the stations new PD/afternoon host. She will also handle middays for sister HAC WZWZ (Z92.5)/KOKOMO, IN. SCOTT arrives from Savannah, GA, where she spent 10 years as PD for DBC Top 40 WGCO-FM (HOT 98.3).

VP/Market Manager, JOEL PYLE said “We are very excited to have someone with STACY’s passion and experience joining our team. This puts us in a position to really maximize all facets of the brand, and take STAR 106.9 to the next level."

SCOTT added, "I’m excited about this next chapter for not only myself but my family! Excited to call INDIANA home and, of course, for corn! A big lump of nobs! It has the juice! I’m also looking forward to further integrating the STAR 106.9 brand into the local market, fostering deep relationships between the community and the radio station, its music, and personalities."

« see more Net News