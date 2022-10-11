Allman Birthday Celebration

A concert that will include OLD DOMINION, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CHARLES KELLEY, NEEDTOBREATHE, JACKSON DEAN, LUCIE SILVAS and others will be held on DECEMBER 8th at NEW YORK’s BEACON THEATRE to celebrate what would have been the 75th birthday of the late GREGG ALLMAN.

“The Midnight Rider: GREGG ALLMAN’s 75th Birthday Jam" will be produced by LINDSAY LEHMAN and WALLY WILSON in association with ALLMAN’s longtime friend and manager, MICHAEL LEHMAN. KENNY GREENBERG will serve as musical director for the show, whose lineup also includes SHAKEY GRAVES and SHAUN MUNDAY. Additional artists will be announced.

Details on the show and ticket information can be found here.

