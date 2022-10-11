Lewis

“Burnout in general is a real thing,” explained LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“Add the mental strain of content creation and the stress can feel excessive."

The following are some of the signs THE MAYO CLINIC lists to spot if you or someone you know is heading for burnout (or already there):

Cynical or critical at work.

Drags to work and has trouble concentrating and getting started.

Irritable or impatient.

Lacks the energy to be consistently productive.

Using food, drugs, or alcohol excessively.

“So, first, if you answered 'yes' to any of these questions, consider talking to a doctor or a mental health provider.”

