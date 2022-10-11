Reed

Longtime RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS Chairman and CEO COLIN REED will be stepping down from the role at the end of the year. He announced TODAY (10/11) that after 21 years at the helm, he will transition to Executive Chairman of the company. Its Board of Directors has appointed Pres. MARK FIORAVANTI to succeed REED as CEO, effective JANUARY 1st, 2023. FIORAVANTI will retain the Pres. title as well.

Along with a string of hotel/convention centers, the company's portfolio includes a 70% controlling ownership interest in OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (OEG), which includes the Country music brands the GRAND OLE OPRY, WSM-A/NASHVILLE, RYMAN AUDITORIUM, OLE RED and part of television network CIRCLE, as well as BLOCK 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex in downtown AUSTIN, TX that includes the ACL LIVE AT MOODY THEATER.

REED’s new role will include his responsibilities as Executive Chairman of the company’s Board and as Chairman of the OEG. Said REED, “It has been my honor to lead this company for over two decades as we transformed our business into the hospitality and entertainment powerhouse it is today. With our businesses operating at record or near-record levels of performance and another strong year on the horizon, this is an ideal time for me to transition into a new role.”

Fioravanti FIORAVANTI has been with the company since 2002 in a variety of roles. He said of the transition, "I am grateful to COLIN and my fellow Board members for the opportunity to lead RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES. I have the privilege of entering this role with a long-tenured management team that shares my passion for these unique businesses. Together with my team, I look forward to continuing to work to shape our vision, support our employees and create value for all our stakeholders.”

