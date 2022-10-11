Bob Beck

BOB BECK, a legendary MIDWEST programmer and air personality, has passed in BISMARCK, ND, OCTOBER 7th, at the age of 80.

Early in his radio career, BECK worked in ARMED FORCES RADIO in GERMANY. From FOREST CITY, IA, BOB's radio stops included OKLAHOMA CITY, KRIB/MASON CITY, IA;, KWWL/WATERLOO, IA, WYXE.MADISON-SUN PRAIRIE, WI; WNAM/NEENAH MENASHA, WI; as well as KFYR and KACL (COOL 98.7)/BISMARK, ND.

BECK was a talent coach and mentor to many during his decades in broadcasting, active in THE CONCLAVE from its founding and was honored with the organization's ROCKWELL AWARD in 1999. Remembered for his infectious laugh, BOB loved hanging with friends, spending time in his boat, or riding cross-country on his HARLEY bike.

A Celebration Of Life for ROBERT BECK will be held from 4-6p (CT), today at DaWISE PERRY in MANDAN, ND. There will be no visitation.

