Charese Fruge, Edie Lundeen

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks record promotion and life on the road with EPITAPH RECORDS Head of Radio, EDIE LUNDEEN.

Her advice for the next generation of women promotion execs is very straightforward, “I feel that young women these days are already growing up way more confident and tough than when I was getting out of college. But I really think confidence is so important – confidence in yourself, in your work and the confidence that you CAN do it. The Music Industry is a tough industry that was run by males for so long. I’m so glad it has evolved so women have more and more opportunities. Find a role model that you can look up to and learn from, and yes, that can be a woman or man.”

Each week CHARESE FRUGE spotlights one of the many talented women in our industry. This week, find out trailblazer EDIE LUNDEEN. Read her story here.

« see more Net News