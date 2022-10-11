Greg Epler

Veteran music manager/booking agent GREG EPLER passed away at ST. LUKE'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in BETHLEHEM, PA, at the age of 64. He managed FUEL from its inception.

EPLER began his career in the music business in the late '80’s and, in 1994, founded GREG EPLER MANAGEMENT, finding success early on by championing up-and-coming bands.

With his partner, DAVE SESTAK at MEDIA FIVE, GREG co-managed the band FUEL from its inception, getting them signed to EPIC RECORDS in the '90s, launching them to the world stage with the release of their 1997 chart-topping platinum LP "Sunburn" and the 2000 double-platinum "Something Like Human."

GREG also worked with the estate of the late NINA SIMONE and managed her daughter LISA SIMONE, as well as FUEL member CARL BELL's solo records, the multi-platinum band TANTRIC (ILG/WMG), was also a consultant for the band LIVE (MCA), PENNSYLVANIA punk-rock band WESTON (GO-KART), SOLUTION A.D. (ATLANTIC), JULY FOR KINGS (GEFFEN), and BRIDGES AND A BOTTLE.

In 2021, he partnered with EPIC A&R executive BEN GOLDMAN (who signed FUEL to the label) to re-launch the band, with most of the original line-up, including CARL BELL and KEVIN MILLER for a new album, "Anomaly," which saw them embark on a sold-out U.S. tour on the strength of the single, "Hard."

Said BELL, “The countless conversations and valuable insights he gave me in the business and also in life always included lots of laughs. He has been a part of the FUEL family and my friend for over 25 plus years and I will sorely miss him. Rest in peace, Greg.”

Original FUEL drummer, Kevin Miller says, “I had conversations on a business and personal level with GREG almost every day of my life for the last 30+ years. He is one of my dearest friends, and he was a great manager. He cared and looked out for me/us. The hole in my heart is so big, you could step through it. We had shit to do. I promise you I will press forward. Much love buddy.”

His FUEL partner GOLDMAN added, “Working again with GREG, CARL and KEVIN on this last FUEL LP was like revisiting with family you haven't seen in too long. I am so glad we had that experience in getting FUEL back in action the way we did. He was a dear friend and I will miss him.”



Well-liked for his sense of humor, GRET is survived by his daughter, SARAH EPLER and husband, CHARLES GOETZ.

A private service for family and close friends will be held today in PENNSYLVANIA.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations in GREG’s memory go to MUSICARES.

