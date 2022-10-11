James Brown's 'Soul On Top' On Vinyl

UME's VERVE RECORDS and JACK WHITE's THIRD MAN RECORDS have partnered to resurrect the popular reissue series, "VERVE BY REQUEST," focusing on rare gems and fan-requested jazz albums re-released on vinyl from the label's stable of iconic labels. The series will offer two titles per month – each hand-picked by the two companies.. The records will include both long-out-of-print titles from the vault as well as the first-ever vinyl pressings for albums released in the ‘90s and aughts that were only originally released on CD.

Albums will be newly remastered from original analog sources, when available, and pressed on audiophile-quality, 180-gram vinyl at THIRD MAN PRESSING in DETROIT. Each month, a limited THIRD MAN EDITION yellow color variant of each LP will also be available exclusively via THIRD MAN RECORDS and uDISCOVERMUSIC. Each of the THIRD MAN EDITIONS will come in a limited edition, two-color, screen-printed jacket on archival FRENCH cover stock, custom-printed and assembled in DETROIT. The series launches on NOVEMBER 11th with two of DETROIT’s finest: ALICE COLTRANE’s "Ptah, The El Daoud" (1970) and ROY BROOKS’ long out-of-print "Beat" (1964).

The releases continue on DECEMBER 9th with "Chicken Fat," the 1967 IMPULSE! debut by blues guitarist MEL BROWN and JAMES BROWN's 1970 KING RECORDS release "Soul On Top," featuring a new mix of the original album by bassist and superfan CHRISTIAN McBRIDE and UME A&R VP HARRY WEINGER.

