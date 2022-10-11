Shelton (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

Country singer and longtime coach on NBC's THE VOICE BLAKE SHELTON announced he is leaving the show after next season. He made the announcement on social media on TUESDAY (10/11). SHELTON has been on the show since it premiered in 2011.

He wrote in a statement, "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me." He added, "It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at THE VOICE from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people. You are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

The WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist continued, "I’ve made lifelong bonds with [host] CARSON [DALY] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife GWEN STEFANI!” The singer concluded his statement by thanking the contestants and the fans. “It would not happen without you,” he wrote.

BILLBOARD reported that while SHELTON will be departing THE VOICE, fans will get to enjoy his banter for a while longer, as season 22 is in the midst of its knockout rounds, and season 23 is just around the corner after that. SHELTON remains statistically the best coach in terms of winning seasons, having crowned a champ from his team in eight of the show’s 21 seasons.

NBC has already revealed its coaches for season 23, which include SHELTON and THE VOICE veteran KELLY CLARKSON, as well as newcomers NIALL HORAN and CHANCE THE RAPPER.

