Bernie McGuirk

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC/NEW YORK will pay tribute to its on-air personality BERNARD McGUIRK, who passed away last WEDNESDAY, with an all-day tribute today.

The all-day tribute begins on "BERNIE & SID In The Morning" and will continue throughout the day. Anchor and air personality CHARLES McCORDE, who worked with McGUIRK during their years on "IMUS In The Morning," will by on hand.. A very special announcement for the McGUIRK family will be made by WABC owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS during his "Cats Roundtable" program between 5-6p (ET).

Guests throughout the day include MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, BILL O'REILLY, CHAZZ PALMINTERI, CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO, WARNER WOLF, MIKE BREEN, and more.:

CATSIMATIDAS, who bought WABC in 2020 said, “We are airing this special all-day tribute to honor our friend and colleague, who loved NEW YORK, radio, and his listeners. We’ll have the opportunity to bid farewell to a wonderful man who reached WABC RADIO listeners around the world every morning with his unique take on the news.”

RED APPLE MEDIA/WABC RADIO President CHAD LOPEZ added, “BERNIE’s observations and analysis of world and local news and politics were not only insightful; they were authentic. His brilliant mind, combined with that NEW YORK attitude to give listeners what they wanted... the truth! We will miss him.”

McGUIRK had been with WABC since 2007 as Executive Producer of the "IMUS In The Morning Show," where he was also featured as a contributor. McGuirk added color to local and national news updates with his own take on the serious and not-so-serious news of the day. McGUIRK made the move with IMUS to WFAN/NEW YORK in 1988 and remained there until 2007.He was also part of the IMUS team when the show became nationally syndicated in 1993.

In 2016, BERNIE teamed up with SID ROSENBERG to co-host WABC’s "BERNIE & SID In The 10a-NOON midday slot, before the two eventually moved to morning drive. Early in his career, McGuirk worked various jobs within NBC in promotions and also at the network and local news divisions.

« see more Net News