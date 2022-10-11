McGuirk

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK is paying tribute to its late morning co-host BERNARD MCGUIRK, who passed away last WEDNESDAY, with an all-day tribute TODAY (10/12).

The all-day tribute begins on "BERNIE & SID In The Morning" and will continue throughout the day, with CHARLES McCORD, who worked with MCGUIRK on "IMUS IN THE MORNING," on hand; WABC owner and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS will make a special announcement during his "CATS ROUNDTABLE program between 5 and 6p (ET). Other guests scheduled to appear include NEW YORK Mayor ERIC ADAMS, BILL O'REILLY, CHAZZ PALMINTERI, CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO, WARNER WOLF, MIKE BREEN, and others.

CATSIMATIDIS said, “We are airing this special all-day tribute to honor our friend and colleague, who loved NEW YORK, radio, and his listeners. We’ll have the opportunity to bid farewell to a wonderful man who reached WABC radio listeners around the world every morning with his unique take on the news.”

RED APPLE MEDIA/WABC President CHAD LOPEZ added, “BERNIE’s observations and analysis of world and local news and politics were not only insightful; they were authentic. His brilliant mind, combined with that NEW YORK attitude to give listeners what they wanted... the truth! We will miss him.”

MCGUIRK had been with WABC since 2007 as Executive Producer of "IMUS IN THE MORNING," where he was also featured as a contributor; he was with the show when it moved from WNBC-A to WFAN-A in 1988, and stayed with it through its syndicated years and IMUS' retirement. MCGUIRK paired with fellow IMUS alumnus SID ROSENBERG for middays at WABC in 2016 and later moved to morning drive time.

« see more Net News