On In Rapid City

HAUGO BROADCASTING Country KIQK (KICK 104), Sports KTOQ-A-K289AI (ESPN RAPID CITY), and Rock KSKY/RAPID CITY, SD have added VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER remotely-produced local newscasts anchored by MARK WILSON.

HAUGO GM TED PEIFFER said, “I don't need to tell Radio people that Radio has changed. More stations and less staff, especially in smaller markets. One thing that hasn't changed for us is our commitment to be local and serve the community. VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has allowed us to do that while still keeping an eye on the balance sheet. We can still deliver daily, local news, do it economically and also generate sponsorship revenue. If any broadcaster wants to provide local content, professionally delivered, then VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER is a definite option.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, “TED used VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER when he was running the stations in GILLETTE (WY), and we are grateful that he sees the value to bring us to RAPID CITY."

