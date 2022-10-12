ALL ACCESS is very excited to present cutting-edge information from our new information partners at CHARTMETRIC.COM. The goal is to showcase CHARTMETRIC.COM and its Top 100 Artist Chart, highlighting some vital data points to help radio programmers and label executives make fact-based decisions with regards to artists and their music. Click on any artist on the CHARTMETRIC Top 100 Artist Chart and read a deep bio about the artist, and see:

•Instagram Followers

•Facebook Likes, Talks

•Twitter Followers

•TikTok Followers

•YouTube Subscribers

Check out CHARTMETRIC on ALL ACCESS, here.

