Movie and TV studio LIONSGATE's podcast division LIONSGATE SOUND, partnered with CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON's G-UNIT AUDIO and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, has set OCTOBER 19th for the debut of a podcast on the twin brothers who turned from drug dealers to government informers and brought down SINALOA cartel kingpin JOAQUIN "EL CHAPO" GUZMAN.

"SURVIVING EL CHAPO: THE TWINS WHO BROUGHT DOWN A DRUG LORD," hosted by 50 CENT with journalist CHARLIE WEBSTER, will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS. The podcast, announced in AUGUST as part of LIONSGATE AUDIO's initial slate of shows, will tell the story of CHICAGO identical twins MARGARITO (JAY) and PEDRO (PETER) FLORES, who turned informants against EL CHAPO.

