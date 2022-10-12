Hunting Down Royalties

SOUNDEXCHANGE's SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES is partnering with DIANE WARREN's music publisher REALSONGS to review and obtain proper royalties in the U.S. and CANADA for WARREN's songs. SX WORKS will review MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) data to find unmatched uses and unclaimed royalties for WARREN's works.

Warren (Photo: Nick Spanos)

“DIANE WARREN is a colossal figure in music and her exceptional songwriting has left an indelible mark on the industry. We are truly honored that DIANE WARREN’s REALSONGS has entrusted SX WORKS to support their digital administration efforts in the U.S.,” said CANADIAN MUSICAL REPRODUCTION RIGHTS AGENCY and SX WORKS Pres. PAUL SHAVER. “We have enjoyed our long-standing relationship with DIANE’s team through our work in CANADA and look forward to expanding our partnership. A sincere thank-you to DIANE WARREN, LINDA GALLICO, and BILL PRECIADO for selecting SX WORKS as their partner.”

