SoundExchange's SX Works To Handle Royalty Review And Collection For Diane Warren's Songs
October 12, 2022
SOUNDEXCHANGE's SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES is partnering with DIANE WARREN's music publisher REALSONGS to review and obtain proper royalties in the U.S. and CANADA for WARREN's songs. SX WORKS will review MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) data to find unmatched uses and unclaimed royalties for WARREN's works.“As music consumption moves from product driven to streaming, metadata and the exchange of information between eco-systems has become paramount,” said REALSONGS SVP BILL PRECIADO. “SX WORKS has the unique ability of cross-referencing an extensive ISRC database through SOUNDEXCHANGE with one of the finest musical works databases in NORTH AMERICA through CMRRA. We are happy to announce this partnership and are thankful for the royalty collection support.”
“DIANE WARREN is a colossal figure in music and her exceptional songwriting has left an indelible mark on the industry. We are truly honored that DIANE WARREN’s REALSONGS has entrusted SX WORKS to support their digital administration efforts in the U.S.,” said CANADIAN MUSICAL REPRODUCTION RIGHTS AGENCY and SX WORKS Pres. PAUL SHAVER. “We have enjoyed our long-standing relationship with DIANE’s team through our work in CANADA and look forward to expanding our partnership. A sincere thank-you to DIANE WARREN, LINDA GALLICO, and BILL PRECIADO for selecting SX WORKS as their partner.”