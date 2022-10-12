TuneIn Link

LIVE365 streaming stations will now be able to be heard on TUNEIN via the TUNEIN ON AIR service that allows internet streamers to be heard on the app. TUNEIN ON AIR distribution is now available to all users of LIVE365's Broadcast 4 and Broadcast 5 premium broadcast packages and as an add-on to all other packages.

"This partnership with LIVE365 fits perfectly within our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world and democratize access to radio for broadcasters large and small. We believe great conversations are driven by the power of the human voice and we know our listeners rely on us to stay connected to the issues that matter to them most via our content catalog," said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. "We're thrilled to help more broadcasters reach TUNEIN's expansive audience."

"We're excited to strike up this historic distribution deal with TUNEIN to offer our LIVE365 broadcaster community access to TUNEIN ON AIR's unparalleled distribution reach," said LIVE365 CEO JON STEPHENSON. "As internet radio pioneers, this is an extraordinary opportunity to combine forces and allow broadcasters to utilize LIVE365's easy-to-use tools and licensing coverage while reaching TUNEIN's millions of listeners. We're proud to offer this to our community as we focus on expanding our distribution offering."

