Mason

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) and Tropical WPAT (93.1 AMOR)/NEW YORK VP/GM MAIRE MASON has added duties as VP/GM at the company's Regional Mexican WLEY-F (LA LEY 107.9)/CHICAGO. MASON joined SBS in 2018 from then-CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNSH (NASH FM 94.7)/NEW YORK; she previously served as VP/GM of CBS RADIO's WCBS-F, WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK), and WNEW/NEW YORK and also served as DOS at UNIVISION/NEW YORK.

MASON said, “It’s an honor to expand my role and contribute to revenue growth for SBS in CHICAGO, a market that has such a welcoming and inclusive spirit. In 2023 the fastest growing segment of the population in CHICAGO will be Hispanics. As the largest minority owned and certified multi-media company, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM continues to be the number one destination for connecting with Hispanic communities by offering exclusive, original, and culturally immersive content. I look forward to advocating for and reinforcing the value of Hispanic audiences among advertisers, while elevating our CHICAGO operation to greater heights.”

SBS Pres./COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ added, "MAIRE MASON is an extraordinary executive that has proven time and time again to be one of the top players in the audio market. Her ability to adapt to any market and situation is just one of the reasons we offered her the position in CHICAGO. We have seen a huge change in our NEW YORK SBS stations, since her arrival."

