Loretta Lynn Tribute

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated "RICK JACKSON'S COUNTRY CLASSICS" will pay tribute to the late LORETTA LYNN in a special episode set to air this coming weekend, OCTOBER 15th-16th. LYNN, the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member, died last week at the age of 90 (NET NEWS 10/4)

LYNN's complete history will be covered in the special program, with featured audio from LYNN herself, along with content from her sister CRYSTAL GAYLE and cousin PATTY LOVELESS, as well as music from the GRAMMY-winning soundtrack of "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER." The special also includes audio from JACK WHITE, producer on her two GRAMMY-winning albums, and personal recollections from JACKSON.

