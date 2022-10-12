Sold

RADIO CUMBRE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Tropical WCUM-A-W277DP (RADIO CUMBRE)/BRIDGEPORT, CT to DAVID WEBSTER's TRIGNITION MEDIA, LLC for $348,000 plus a $1,000 per month for 24 months consulting agreement with MIGDALIA COLON and a two-year non-compete agreement with seller principal PABLO COLON, III.

In other filings with the FCC, VIC MICHAEL's MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC is selling Religion KVAM-A/FOX FARM, WY and K234AH/CHEYENNE, WY to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $40,000 ($5,000 cash, $35,000 in a promissory note).

The UNIVERSITY OF UTAH (KUER/SALT LAKE CITY) is donating K298BE/POCATELLO, ID to IDAHO STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION (BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY/BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO). The primary station will be the donee's KBSS/SUN VALLEY, ID.

RADIO BY GRACE, INC. is transferring K279CH/POCATELLO, ID to IDAHO WIRELESS CORPORATION for forgiveness of outstanding back rent. The primary station is listed as IDAHO WIRELESS' Country KZBQ/POCATELLO.

And COLUMBUS INSTITUTE FOR CONTEMPORARY JOURNALISM is transferring W252AY/MARBLE CLIFF, OH to THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK for no consideration. The translator currently relays THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK's low power WCRS-LP/COLUMBUS, OH.

« see more Net News