Not So Fast

Four broadcasters from TEXAS and COLORADO have sent letters to the FCC disavowing comments previously filed under their names supporting the FCC's proposal to allow geotargeted programming on FM boosters via GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' "ZoneCasting" platform.

One letter came from FALLS MEDIA LLC President DAN BALLA and Q-MEDIA GROUP President ANDREW DEVALL, TEXAS station owners, who wrote that they "were entirely unaware of our participation in this proceeding and did not knowingly consent to having our name included on such filings. We are all proud, but relatively small radio broadcast operators, with enormous demands on our limited time and resources. In general, we do not have the bandwidth to personally monitor activities at the FCC. Given this highly unusual circumstance, the broadcasters listed below respectfully request that the Commission remove the prior filings indicating our support for GBS’s requested rule change from the record."

And COLORADO broadcasters SCOTT POESE of RANCHLAND BROADCASTING and WARREN EPSTEIN of PIKES PEAK COLLEGE sent a similar letter, saying that the comments filed under their names "do not accurately reflect our views. Contrary to what the comments indicate, the undersigned do not support the GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS (GBS) petition, or believe that it would benefit our stations or the public. Thus, to correct the record we ask the Commission to remove those comments previously filed under our name in support of the petition at issue."

