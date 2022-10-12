Fundraising Campaign

The GRAMMY MUSEUM is kicking off its first Campaign For Music Education fundraiser to finance its educational endowment and programs and offer free admission to the museum in downtown LOS ANGELES' L.A. LIVE complex. The fundraiser's goal is to more than double the number of students who can visit the museum for free and to expand the organization's educational and community programs. Co-chairs for the campaign include BILLIE EILISH, DUA LIPA, BRUNO MARS, SHAWN MENDES, and ROSALÍA.

Pres./CEO MICHAEL STICKA said, "Our goal with this campaign is very simple, to do our best to democratize music education by expanding our reach into underserved communities where access to our museum and educational programs could make a huge impact and ultimately foster the next generation of music's creators and leaders. Many in the music industry have come together to help us achieve our goal of making music education a vital part of kids' lives, and we couldn't be more thankful for their support. I'd also like to thank our co-chairs BILLIE EILISH, DUA LIPA, BRUNO MARS, SHAWN MENDES, and ROSALÍA."

EILISH said, "I was able to visit the GRAMMY MUSEUM a lot when I was growing up. We saw so many amazing artists perform that I never would've been able to see otherwise. I love the exhibits and the whole experience. I am excited to help kids who are the same age as I was to have free access to this magical place and all that it has to offer in music education and experiences."

DUA LIPA said, "Access to music education has the power to not only shape music's next generation, but also provides a creative outlet that is crucial to a child's development. It gives students the opportunity to excel creatively, as well as in their academic performance beyond music. I am eternally grateful to the music educators that touched my life, they were my foundation to creating this incredible journey I am on. I'm proud to be co-chair of the GRAMMY MUSEUM's Campaign For Music Education in their work to democratize and expand their education and community programs."

MENDES said, "I am so excited to chair this campaign alongside BILLIE, DUA, BRUNO, and ROSALIA. Music education should be available to everyone so I am honoured to be a part of spreading the GRAMMY MUSEUM's reach and cultivating music's next generation."

And ROSALIA said, "Music is such an important form of art and communication there's not even a single day I don't feel grateful that I could study music since I was 9 years old. I wouldn't be who I am if I couldn't grow up being a musician as i did. I feel that music makes the world a warmer place. Everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to music education. Being a part of this campaign is important to me because now kids of all different backgrounds will be able to learn in a supportive environment."

